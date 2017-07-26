Girl raises money, awareness for rare skin condition

Through bottle and can drives and monetary donations handed to the family, Tober raised a little more than $1,800 for F.I.R.S.T. (Foundation for Ichthyosis & Related Skin Types).

Tober, 9, said she wanted to fundraise for the foundation “because it is good to raise money for charity.”

Tober was born with a rare skin condition called congenital ichthyosis erthroderma (CIE). According to firstskinfoundation.org, “Ichthyosis is a family of genetic skin disorders characterized by dry, scaling skin that may be thickened or very thin.”

When Mackenzie initially told her parents, Jennifer and Curtis, about her plans to raise awareness and money for all people who are living with skin conditions, Curtis said he thought his daughter’s idea was great. Curtis said they’ve taught her “to be comfortable with herself and the way she was created.”

“I was extremely proud of her,” Jennifer said. “She has such a beautiful heart and is always thinking about how she can help others.”

Last year, Curtis helped his daughter raise awareness and answer questions with her classmates. Curtis said his daughter is a “very generous person.”

“At 9 years old, she’s stronger and more confident than a lot of adults I know,” he said.

With the help of family and friends, Mackenzie’s initial goal to raise $200 was surpassed within two days.

Although the Tober family — which includes Mackenzie’s 5-year-old brother, Declan — now live in Adrian, their ties remain to the West Michigan area where friends and family got involved in the fundraising efforts. Curtis grew up in Spring Lake.

Friends of Vickie and Dieter Tober, Mackenzie’s grandparents, also helped by either donating online or donating their cans and bottles. Vickie, a lifelong Grand Haven resident, said they returned their cans and bottles and sent the slips to Mackenzie so she could feel the satisfaction of receiving the cash to donate.

Vickie said they’re excited and proud of Mackenzie’s efforts.

“We thought it was pretty phenomenal for a little girl that age to attempt something like that,” Vickie said.