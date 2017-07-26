Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance announces new director

Booker previously served on LEDA's Board, while working as director of the Center for Diversity & Inclusion at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids. In these roles and throughout her career, Booker has focused on nurturing and expanding diverse relationships within the community.

"We are thrilled to have Ms. Booker join as our next executive director," said LEDA Board Chairperson Zahabia Ahmed-Usmani. "She has shown her dedication to diversity and inclusion in every facet of her life. We are confident that Ms. Booker has the heart, passion, skill set and potential to lead this organization into the future. As LEDA strives to serve the Lakeshore and beyond, we trust the community will help us in welcoming Ms. Booker and supporting LEDA for years to come."

This announcement comes as the organization's longtime leader, Gail Harrison, enters retirement.

Booker brings to the position both a career promoting inclusion initiatives and a personal passion for combating racial inequities.

"I am deeply passionate about and proud of LEDA's work," Booker said. "Gail and her staff have created a reputation of excellence within the Lakeshore community, West Michigan and beyond. I am honored to have the opportunity to continue serving this organization as its next executive director."