'Nice, relaxing experience'

More than a dozen charter boats took patients from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and the event’s sponsors out during the Tri-Cities Kiwanis Salmon Tournament.

This year’s tournament, which also took place in May, is expected to have raised nearly $40,000 for pediatric care at North Ottawa Community Hospital, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids and St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.

The patients from the Grand Rapids hospital who participated in the tournament were from the Holland, Zeeland, Grand Rapids, Howard City and Battle Creek areas.

Zeeland resident Malikah Stewart and her 14-year-old son, Khalique Vialva, spent Thursday morning aboard Hit Man Charters. The group caught nine large salmon.

Vialva, who is currently in remission, said it was a fun event. Stewart said they had a great time with the other participants and boat’s crew. In addition to spending time together, Stewart said the best part was the excitement everyone on the boat had when someone got a fish on the line.

Stewart said they were grateful to be given the chance to participate in the tournament because it gives children the chance to get out.

“It’s a nice and relaxing experience,” she said.