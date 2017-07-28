'Pedal Park' to help ease congestion

The city will place an area of bike racks for free bike parking at 18 N. Fifth St., next to Life Church in Grand Haven.

“(It) reduces vehicles coming into town (and) is an alternative to driving,” said Vester Davis, assistant to the city manager. “It encourages families to choose biking.”

Officials say the idea came up when the city’s summer planning committee discussed ways to accommodate people with the congestion the festival brings.

Davis said Grand Haven Area Public Schools gave permission for the city to use its unused bike racks for the week.

Eight racks will be set up for people to park their bikes and then head downtown.

Davis said the goal is to have the racks in place by today (Friday, July 28). If not, they will be in place by Monday, July 31. The racks will be available through Aug. 5.

There will be signs posted throughout the city at the start of the festival to let people know where the bicycle parking is located.