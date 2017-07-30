Cole joins GHACF as director of grants

In this role, Cole will be responsible for the development, implementation and evaluation of the foundation’s comprehensive competitive grants program.

“We are thrilled to add capacity to our growing community grant-making work,” foundation President Holly Johnson said. “(Cole) has a proven record in nonprofit programming and she will be an invaluable addition to our team. Her experience with nonprofits, specifically in the area of food insecurity, will help us address needs and impactfully serve our community.”

Originally from Spring Lake, Cole received her B.A. degree from Kalamazoo College and a Master’s in Public Administration from Grand Valley State University. She has vast work experience in the nonprofit and education sectors, and was most recently the program manager at the Community Food Club of Greater Grand Rapids, an innovative, collaborative approach to food distribution to those with food insecurity in Kent County. Cole has also worked at the Kid’s Food Basket and Elon University.

“It’s an absolute privilege to serve our community in partnership with the exceptional team at the GHACF,” Cole said. “I look forward to supporting those in the nonprofit sector that care for our neighbors in the Tri-Cities and beyond.”