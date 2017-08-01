UPDATE: One dead after Holland Civic Center roof collapse

According to a press release from Mulder, at 3:13 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, HDPS police and fire units were dispatched to a report of a ceiling collapse. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters found one person trapped in the debris and a second person injured near the collapse.

Both people were working for a sub-contracting company, which is involved in the renovation of the Civic Center.

The collapse involved a small area near the east doors. Firefighters were able to free the trapped person, but that person was pronounced dead at the scene. He was trapped for less than 15 minutes, Mulder said.

The injured person was loaded into an AMR Ambulance on a stretcher and transferred to Holland Hospital with serious injuries.

Both people involved in the accident are males.

Mulder said concrete was involved in the incident.

The incident is under investigation and the identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of relatives.

“This is a tragic accident and our hearts go out to the families involved,” Holland Mayor Nancy DeBoer said. “An unexpected accident is really hard on the people that were working with them and the community. The time right now is to think about them and share in their grief and pray for their families.”

Workers from Geenen DeKock Properties began construction in July on the Civic Center, as part of a $16.5 million project to modernize the events and recreation center. The building is about 60 years old.

At least eight police cruisers responded to the scene along with two fire engines and two ambulances.

DeBoer said she did not have any information at this time about how the accident would affect further construction on the Civic Center.