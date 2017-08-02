Zumba, Get Better Expo highlight Senior Day

Throughout the morning and early afternoon, hundreds of people participated in the Get Better Expo, pickleball tournament and bingo, and enjoyed boxed lunches at Grand Haven’s Mulligan’s Hollow. A handful of people also tested their knowledge during a “Jeopardy”-like game show.

A light breeze kicked up and lessened the heat and humidity as Jade Slater painted Gloria Steuerwald’s nails. Afterward, Steuerwald planned to visit the Get Better Expo before having lunch, which she said gives her a chance to meet the vendors and see what services are available.

Steuerwald said she was thankful for the summer weather on Wednesday.

“It’s a beautiful day,” she said.

Throughout the morning, Slater visited with Senior Day participants as she painted their nails. The student at French Academy of Cosmetology in Spring Lake said it was the first time for her participating at Senior Day. Slater said she plans to visit the carnival and Coast Guard ships with her 2-year-old son later this week.

As Linda Sinclair and Beverly Velik stood in line to have their nails done, they danced to the music. Sinclair, a Caledonia resident, said she likes seeing old friends and meeting new ones. Velik, a Grand Haven resident, said it’s a friendly community and great event.

Sinclair said summers in Michigan are short, and people have to take advantage of it while they can.

“It’s a great Michigan event,” she said.