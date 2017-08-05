Rain doesn't deter Craft Fair crowd

Shoppers used umbrellas and raincoats to try to stay dry as they visited the vendors filling the park for the Coast Guard Festival Craft Fair, which continues today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As shoppers browsed the J2 Art booth, Marc Jepsen’s 4-year-old granddaughter, Claire, squished his face into funny poses. The pair kept each other company and provided a helping hand to Jepsen’s daughter, Jill, who owns J2 Art.

Although Jill Jepsen’s business is based out of Ann Arbor, she grew up in Grand Haven. Marc, who lives in Spring Lake, said he usually attends the Craft Fair, where Jill has had a booth for the past few years.

Given the weather, Marc said he was surprised by Friday’s turnout.

To create the letterpress and design work, Jill uses a 10x15 Chandler Price Press from 1920, which she said came from the Challenge Machinery Co. in Grand Haven. She also uses a No. 1 Vandercook Proof Press from 1950.

After checking out some of the fair, the VanderWall family stopped to re-fuel with an elephant ear. Jennifer VanderWall said it’s always fun visiting the Craft Fair, and this year’s vendors featured new and fun ideas such as cactus wind chimes and items made out of granite.

VanderWall’s friend, Jill Carron, said she enjoys looking through all the booths, seeing everyone and trying out the food. She particularly likes eyeing the jewelry and having an elephant ear.

And the rain was not about to stop their fun, Carron said.

“It’s only once a year, and it’s fun,” she said.