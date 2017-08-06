Canterbury Children’s Choir opening to Tri-Cities students

The Canterbury Choir program involves an in-depth study of music through choral singing, instruction and instrument playing.

An informational meeting for interested parents will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, in the church’s Guild Room at 524 Washington Ave.

Studies have shown that students who are engaged in learning how to read, play and sing music do better in school in all academic subjects, and are more engaged in the life of their church and community. St. John’s offers these benefits to all students through teaching the art of choral singing and through intensive music instruction, including class piano (starting later in the season), and lessons in music theory, following the Royal School of Church Music curriculum.

The weekly schedule will consist of rehearsals on Thursdays from 4:15-5 p.m. and Sundays from 2-3 p.m. The first rehearsal is Thursday, Sept. 7. Later in the semester, group piano and theory instruction will take place on Wednesdays from 4:15-5 p.m. for participating choristers interested in this additional instruction. A published schedule of Sunday services and a spring concert will be available at the informational meeting on Aug. 16.

Transportation after school can be arranged with Harbor Transit, and with other participating families.

Tuition for students is $100 per semester to pay for materials and instructors. Additional book purchases will be necessary for those who choose to participate in group piano instruction on Wednesdays. Full and partial scholarships are available, and tuition is waived for member families of St. John’s.

If you are interested in learning more about the program, contact Nick Palmer, music director at St. John’s, at 616-842-6260, ext. 27, or by email at music@stjohnsepiscopal.com.