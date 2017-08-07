Local ballot rundown for Tuesday's election

Here’s what you can expect to find on the ballot in these three communities:

City of Grand Haven

Three candidates will appear on the ballot for the Grand Haven mayor’s seat, with the top two candidates from the primary squaring off in the general election on Nov. 7.

Incumbent Geri McCaleb is seeking a fourth two-year term as mayor after first being elected in 2011. Challenging McCaleb for her seat are Mike Fritz, who has served on City Council since 2003; and Nichol Stack, who has served on the Grand Haven school board since 2014.

The city is hosting a primary election for the seat because more than two candidates are running for mayor.

City of Ferrysburg

Similar to Grand Haven, Ferrysburg also has three candidates for mayor appearing on the ballot Tuesday, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the Nov. 7 general election.

The three candidates in Ferrysburg are incumbent Dan Ruiter, Mayor Pro-Tem Rebecca Hopp and Councilwoman Regina Sjoberg. Both Hopp and Sjoberg have reached term limits as council members.

Village of Spring Lake

Village voters will decide if they want to amend the Village Charter to allow for the possibility of disincorporating the village. An affirmative vote would not mean the village is disincorporating; it would only provide charter language to allow for disincorporation.

If voters approve the measure in August, resident petitions with a minimum of 334 registered voter signatures would be needed to move the ball forward and put the disincorporation question on a future ballot.