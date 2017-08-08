Sand Sculpture Contest set for Saturday

The 36th annual Sand Sculpture Contest will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

Although pre-registration is preferred, participants can sign up at the contest site on Saturday. Registration costs vary from $5 to $15, depending on the category your team enters. Shirts will be available for $5 while supplies last.

The event is presented by the Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven-Spring Lake-Ferrysburg. It will take place rain or shine, unless the weather becomes unsafe.

A dozen teams have registered for the event as of Monday, said Mary Sherman, director of events and programs for the local Chamber of Commerce.

Participants can enter one of the following categories:

— Family: 2-7 people of all ages

— Crew: eight or more people

— Individual: one person age 15 and older.

— Youth Crew: two or more people younger than age 15

— Youth: one person younger than 15

Although participants are required to bring their own tools, Sherman said they don’t allow supports, sealants or adding colors.

From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., teams will sculpt and build their creations. The judges will then award first, second and third places for entries in each category.

In previous years, participants have created sculptures that feature characters and are geared toward the local area such as a Pokemon, Pac Man and Save the Catwalk.

The event is for people of all skill sets.

“It’s a nice way to get out,” Sherman said.