Pirate Festival underway

It was part of the annual Michigan Pirate Festival, which began Monday and continues through Friday.

Joeri Engelhard, 3, tried each station, but he was most successful in throwing a beanbag through the mouth of an inflatable shark.

Engelhard said he likes pirates and thinks they’re fun.

Isla Engelhard, 9, echoed her brother’s interest in pirates.

“I like their clothes,” she said.

Later this week at the Grand Haven library, families will learn how to dress like a pirate, listen to stories, see a puppet show and play pirate-themed games.

New this year is a “pirate puppy costume contest” at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Must Love Dogs Boutique and Spa, 211 Washington Ave.