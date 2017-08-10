The cost of the July 7 storm

In that time since the storm hit, local officials have been working to determine the costs associated with the storm cleanup.

Grand Haven Township was one of the communities that was heavily impacted by the inclement weather.

"With regard to township-owned public property, the costs for cleanup and repair from the July 7 storm event were relatively low,” Township Manager Bill Cargo said.

According to Cargo, the public costs for various cleanup in the township totaled a little more than $60,000. That includes:

— Pathway repairs damaged by toppled trees: about $10,370;

— Clearing the trails in Hofma Preserve: about $8,300.

— Repairs (e.g., fence replacement), tree removal, stump grinding and debris cleanup at the township’s two cemeteries: about $5,840;

— Cleanup at township parks, which includes about 170 hours of overtime pay (mostly summer workers): about $5,300;

— Collection of storm debris from 361 residential addresses: about $31,200;

Costs for the processing of the collected storm debris deposited at the city’s airpark property has not yet been received from the city.

Cargo noted that there were some other minor costs, such as removing a toppled tree from the administrative complex, and generator usage for water tanks and sewer lift stations.

“But, these costs should be within normal operations and maintenance of the various funds impacted,” he said.

Except for the cemetery repairs and cleanup expenses, these costs will not be covered by the township’s insurance, Cargo noted.

“That said, although the costs associated with the July 7 storm event will require budget amendments, the expenditures associated with the (storm) will not materially impact the overall fiscal health of the township,” Cargo said. “Bottom line — it could have been much worse.”

City officials say they are still working on determining the values of a claim that it could submit to obtain emergency relief from the state and/or federal government.