T-shirt sales benefit catwalk project

Organizers have held raffles, auctioned trips and written grant applications for the fund, but much of the revenue is coming from “organic” sources, according to City Manager Pat McGinnis.

McGinnis said a group of residents from the Village at the Pines retirement community hopped on a bus and went downtown to buy the T-shirts supporting the catwalk drive.

“No one prompted them, they just wanted to do their part,” the city manager said.

The shirts cost $20 each, with $13 going to the catwalk fund. They can be purchased at Michigan Rag in downtown Grand Haven, and 585 have been sold so far.

“We don’t need to ask — people are organizing on their own and are sending the funds to the community foundation’s Save the Catwalk funds,” McGinnis said. “Among the unplanned efforts have been canister placement throughout the city’s Main Street (district), popcorn sales at local elementary schools, lemonade stands during Coast Guard (Festival week), coffee mugs from Dee Lite, tips from Kilwin’s and T-shirts from Michigan Rag.”

For more information on the catwalk effort, see its website at www.ghcatwalk.org. Donations can be sent to the Save the Catwalk Fund, 1 S. Harbor Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417.