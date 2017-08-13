New LEDA director passionate about racial equity

So says Latoya Booker, the newly appointed executive director for the Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance.

“I’m just deeply passionate about the mission, which is creating a community that folks from all racial backgrounds have the opportunity to fully participate,” she said. “And, unfortunately, I know that’s not the case, so there’s a lot of work to be done.”

For Booker, that mission is deeply personal.

“As a woman of color in this community, I bring a lived experience of encountering and being impacted by racial barriers, racial inequities, and that serves as a really great motivator for doing this work,” she said.

Booker grew up in the Grand Rapids area, graduating from Kentwood High School. She said she noticed there weren’t many teachers with her own racial background, and that was part of what led her to pursue an undergraduate degree in secondary education at Grand Valley State University. She followed that up with a master’s degree in higher education administration at GVSU.

The call of social equity work was immediate. Booker got a job at Hope College working in the Multicultural Education Office, then later moved on to the Center of Diversity and Inclusion at Aquinas. While at Hope, Booker got connected to LEDA through its Calling All Colors program, which works with middle and high school students on racial equity issues.

“I missed being in the classroom, so I jumped at the opportunity to be able to be back in the classroom as a facilitator,” she said.

She also got connected with the Summit on Race and Inclusion, which LEDA hosts every year, and before long, Booker was on the nonprofit’s board of directors until recently, when she stepped down to apply for the executive director job.

“I, for the past 17 years, have been involved in this work, but in the higher education settings and really focused on the systems and climate that existed within the institution’s walls,” she said. “So I’m excited to expand on that work, but do it in a way that broadens my scope to more of the local community at a more intimate level.”

Booker said she’s excited to get to know that community more.

“I want to spend my first bit of time here getting plugged into the community and really connecting with the populations that we’re here to support,” she said. “I’ve also worked with several faith-based institutions, so I’m eager to be able to connect with the different faith communities around this work and how we can collaborate.”

Although LEDA is not a faith-based organization, Booker said she cannot separate her own faith from her call to the work she will be doing.

“It’s always included an equity lens, based on a lived experience of seeing that, and how I encountered that in my family, encountered that with my friends, encountered that growing up, but also being a person of faith, social justice has been a part of the values that I was raised with,” she said. “And having been part of a couple of different faith-based organizations, I think that foundation almost mandates that we care, that we’re invested in how others are treated and how we create spaces and places or folks to be fully part of community.”

And the reality is that those spaces are still missing sometimes — even in West Michigan, Booker said.

“To me, the lakeshore, this West Michigan region has offered some of the best places to work, to live, to worship, and we have a ton of different diverse populations here,” she said. “And I think that in and of itself gives us a foundation to do a lot of great work in this area, so that everyone regardless of their racial background can fully engage in all of those amazing opportunities related to life and work and family.”

Booker’s first day as director was July 31. She took over after the retirement of the organization’s founder, Gail Harrison.

“The organization’s been around for 21 years,” Booker said. “That reflects the commitment the community has to racial equity.”