Sculpting artwork in the sand

The Nautical Narwahls’ elephant took the People’s Choice award.

A panel of local celebrity judges also determined the winners in several categories. The judges were: Joy Gaasch, The Chamber of Commerce; Dr. Diana Westgate, Forefront Dermatology; Grand Haven Mayor Geri McCaleb; Kim Street, Grand Haven Tribune; and Julie Bunke, Tri-Cities Historical Museum.

The category winners were as follows:

Youth Crew with 8+ participants under 12 years old

1.) Beach Monkeys with the “three turtles”

2.) Amazing Periwinkles with the “turtle with a home on its back”

Individual’s Category of 1 participant 12 years or older

1.) Conny Melchi with the “lion and cub”

2.) Team Nautilus with “the elephant”

3.) Casey Bain with “groot”

Family’s Category of 2-7 participants of all ages

1.) Beach Sandsations with “the fish within a fish”

2.) Nautical Narwahls with the “elephant”

3.) Sandformers with “the lucky boat shipwrecked”

Crew’s Category of 8-15 participants of all ages

1.) Slipping Tripping Hazards with “puree Michigan”

2.) Waveriders with “sour patch kids”

Honorable Mention was awarded to the Family Beach Sandsations.

The Forefront Dermatology Award was presented to the Slipping Tripping Hazards.

Forefront Dermatology sponsored the event.

Visit the Sand Sculpture Contest’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sandsculpturecontest for more pictures