Four Pointes

Four Pointes volunteer receives statewide recognition for service

• Today at 12:00 AM

Evelyn Morford, a Medicare/Medicaid Assistance Program (MMAP) volunteer at Four Pointes Center for Successful Aging for the past nine years, was recently recognized as Michigan’s MMAP Volunteer of the Year with the most counseling hours.

Morford works tirelessly to be in service for others, but never looks for recognition, officials from the Grand Haven senior center say. She assists others with a kind and non-judgmental heart. 

Four Pointes, an organization serving residents age 60 and older in Northern Ottawa County, provides essential Medicare insurance support through the MMAP. This program provides community-dwelling older adults and caregivers with assistance in navigating benefits offered by Medicare and Medicaid. MMAP is operated by a team of skilled volunteers.

