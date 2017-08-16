Art on the Riverfront set for Saturday

Forty-four Midwest artists will be featured during the annual juried art show, Art on the Riverfront, set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Municipal Marina. The show features pottery, photography, acrylic paintings, watercolor paintings, jewelry, sculpture, glass, wood and metal.

The Gallery Uptown sponsors the event. Awards will be presented for Best in Show, second place, People’s Choice, Poster Contest and the Gallery Uptown Award.

The event’s chairman, Brad Patterson, said they received 126 applications for the show, and the quality continues to improve each year.

Tia Riva of Grand Rapids was the 2016 Poster Contest winner. Throughout the month, posters featuring Riva’s work can be purchased at Gallery Uptown. Posters can also be purchased during Saturday’s event.

Bill Hosterman, an associate professor of art at Grand Valley State University, is the juror for this year’s show. He received a Fulbright Grant to research culture and art in southern Africa. Hosterman has also hiked the Appalachian Trail and participated in artist residencies in Wyoming, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Crooked Tree Art Center in Petoskey and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

In addition to Art on the Riverfront, the Grand Haven Farmers Market, Walk the Beat and Downtown Sidewalk Sales are also taking place Saturday.

Patterson said they always receive great support for the show, and it’s a great way to spend a weekend before school resumes.

“It’s a nice day to be out on the town and take it all in,” he said.

Want to go?

What: Art on the Riverfront

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Grand Haven Municipal Marina