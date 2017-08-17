Local girl to compete for Miss Jr. Teen title

Snoek learned of her acceptance into this year’s competition when the pageant announced its selections following interviews in the local area. Snoek submitted an application and participated in her interview session conducted by this year’s pageant coordinator.

Snoek will compete for her share of thousands of dollars in prizes and specialty gifts distributed to contestants. Of the four age divisions including young ladies ages 7-20, Snoek will compete in the Miss Jr. Teen division for ages 13-15.

In each of the divisions, contestants compete in modeling routines including casual wear and formal wear. Most importantly, Snoek will display her personality while interviewing with this year’s judging panel. In each phase of the competition, the panel uses personality as the No. 1 criteria for judging.

If Snoek were to win the title of Miss Jr. Teen, she would represent her community at the national pageant that takes place in Orlando, Florida. Each winner receives an expenses-paid trip to Orlando for six days and five nights. At the national competition, contestants from around the nation compete for their share of more than $30,000 in prizes.

Community businesses, organizations and private individuals will assist Snoek in participating in this year’s competition by becoming an official sponsor for her. Through sponsorship, each contestant receives all the necessary training, rehearsals and financial support, which will allow Snoek the confidence and preparation for this year’s preliminary pageant.

Snoek’s current sponsors include Quali-tee’s Custom Screenprinting, Ray’s Drive-In, Stormin Transport, Tip-A-Few, and Snook Heating and Cooling. Snoek’s photography has been done by Lexi Carroll.

Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor for Snoek can contact the Miss Jr. Teen pageant coordinator at 877-910-4190.