Randy White takes on new role at The First Tee

The First Tee is an international youth development program with a mission to impact the lives of young people ages 7-17, with a focus on students who otherwise would not be exposed to the game of golf because of income or transportation barriers. The First Tee provides character building and life-enhancing values, and promotes healthy choices through the game of golf.

First Priority is an equal-access club on public school campuses. It serves the students who are or have interest in Christian values and faith. Students meet weekly to talk about their faith, pray and share with others. First Priority has been a safe haven for many students who struggle with teenage life decisions.

First Priority of the Lakeshore has served Fruitport, Spring Lake and Grand Haven since 1996.

“This decision was not easy,” White said. “First Priority, in my mind, is the greatest outreach program in our country. ... The decision was long thought out, but made a lot of sense as I went through the process. As a PGA golf professional at West Ottawa Golf Course, I wanted to continue to use my gifts in the area of golf but felt leaving a program that mentored and encouraged youth would be hard for me to leave.

“First Tee is giving me the best of both worlds,” he continued. “I am excited to help develop this program along the Lakeshore.”