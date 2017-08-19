The circus returns to Grand Haven

Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, families can watch the big top be raised on Harbor Island.

Shows will take place at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. on the island, and they will last about an hour and a half.

Advanced tickets will be sold until noon Wednesday, Aug. 23, and they’re available locally and online at kellymillercircus.com. Tickets bought in advance are $12 for adults and $6 for children.

At the door, tickets are $16 for adults and $8 for children. Children ages 2 and younger are free.

The Tri-Cities Kiwanis will collect $5 for parking. In exchange, drivers will receive coupons for local businesses.

During the morning event, families can see the traveling circus’ animals — camels, ponies, dogs, llamas, zebra and elephants — said Bill Swano, circus chairman for the Tri-Cities Kiwanis. The elephants don’t raise the big top.

In addition to community members and visitors experiencing the circus, the Tri-Cities Kiwanis provides the opportunity to individuals who face financial hardships or have unique opportunities. About 100 individuals participate in that each year. This year, the Tri-Cities Kiwanis is expanding that opportunity, which will include about 150 individuals who are involved in groups such as Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Habitat for Humanity, Gracious Grounds, The Salvation Army and No More Sidelines, Swano said.

According to the circus’ website, the 2017 list of performers includes Ringmaster Rebecca Ostroff, fire breather Lamount, aerialists Mendbayar and Chandmanizaya, rope spinner Joel Faulk, stuntman Fridman Torales, aerialists North Starlets, antipod Rachel Bell, clown Fajolino, and animal friends.

Tickets can also be purchased at @Home Realty, Chemical Bank, Fifth Third Bank in downtown Grand Haven, Fortino’s, Front Porch, Grand Haven Tribune, Jumpin’ Java, Leppink’s, North Ottawa Community Hospital, Small Town Sandwich Shop, Sweet Temptations, Tri-Cities Family YMCA and Village Baker.