City seeking bids for Waterfront Stadium project

“We got approved to go out for bids on Monday following a three-week review period,” City Manager Pat McGinnis said this week.

According to McGinnis, bid documents were released Tuesday and a pre-bid meeting took place Friday. Bids are due back to the city by Friday, Sept. 1.

“I may be asking City Council to hold a brief special meeting late in the week of Sept. 11 to keep things moving and save a few days,” McGinnis said.

Assuming contracts are issued by Sept. 15, McGinnis said demolition of the current stadium could begin by Sept. 29.

The city going out for bids on the project coincides with the Grand Haven Planning Commission giving the OK for the site plan and sensitive areas overlay review on Tuesday.

Although the site will have a lower occupancy than the existing stadium, the complete rebuilding of the stadium, changes to the parking lot and the expansion of the adjacent Depot building warranted the Planning Commission’s review of the project. The project also falls within the sensitive areas overlay district of the city due to its proximity to the Grand River.

The city has also received approval from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality for the upcoming work.

Project details

The entire Waterfront Stadium revitalization project is estimated to cost $4.5 million, which will be covered through donations, fundraisers and grants. Earlier this summer, the city was awarded a $280,000 Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant — which includes a $674,900 local match — to work on the existing stadium demolition and construction of the new amphitheater and band shell/stage.

The new amphitheater will have seating made up of low terraced retaining walls with grass surfaces. The 1,146-square-foot stage will be located in the northwest corner of the site adjacent to the Grand River, and will include removable fabric panels to create a band shell.

Additional portable bleachers will be able to be placed between the Depot building and the stadium as needed, and will be stored off-site. Accessible walkways will be provided throughout the site, with some pathways being reinforced to accommodate emergency vehicles and special event vehicles.

The stadium project will also include a 1,658-square-foot expansion to the Depot building. The expansion will match the existing building, with brick, fiber cement panels, cast stone, metal accents and an asphalt shingle roof. The building will be used for ticketing, concessions, new bathrooms and a lobby.

Additionally, the parking lot to the immediate north of the stadium will be reduced in size by six spaces to accommodate the Depot expansion. The parking lot will provide two additional accessible parking spaces, and six bicycle loops will be added to the site.