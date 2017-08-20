Local Church Briefs

FRUITPORT TWP. — The Gateway Church, 1641 Pontaluna Road, will be hosting a School Stock-up Backpack Giveaway from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The event will also feature a bounce house, balloons, face painting, hearing and vision screening, and free hot dogs.

Each child must be present at the event to receive a backpack. Parent or guardian photo ID and ID for the child (Medicaid card, school schedule, etc.) must be presented.

You can also pre-register for the event from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

For more information, call the church at 231-799-2141 or visit thegatewaygh.com.

Local churches to host Dave Ramsey’s financial classes

More than 4.5 million people have positively changed their financial future through Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University (FPU). The nine-week course provides families and individuals with practical tools to gain control of their finances and set themselves up for long-term financial success.

Upcoming classes will take place at two Grand Haven churches:

— St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 901 Columbus Ave. Classes will begin Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m.

— Life Church, 18 N. Fifth St. Classes will begin Monday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m.

Contact the church offices for more information or to register. The class meets once a week, when a different lesson is taught by Ramsey on DVD, followed by a small-group discussion. Lessons include budgeting, relationships and money, getting out of debt, saving for emergencies, and investing.

Catholic school leaders, faculty to begin new year with celebration Mass

GRAND RAPIDS — More than 500 Catholic school clergy, faculty and staff members will gather at a Grand Rapids church for Mass on Tuesday, Aug. 22, to welcome the new academic year.

The alliance of Catholic elementary and high schools throughout the Diocese of Grand Rapids, along with Aquinas College, will be represented. Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Andrew, 301 Sheldon Blvd. SE, by the Rev. Monsignor William H. Duncan, vicar general of the diocese.

“We are grateful to be anticipating a third consecutive year of enrollment growth in our Catholic schools,” said David Faber, superintendent of Catholic schools in the diocese. “Our pastors, boards, principals and teachers have been working hard to welcome new students into our Catholic school family. We are excited to celebrate the great initiatives happening in our Catholic schools and our soon-to-be-announced strategic plan, ‘Bridging Faith and Future,’ which will set the direction for continued growth across the diocese.”

The first day of school is Monday, Aug. 28.