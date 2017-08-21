Magicians give free shows around Grand Haven to promote circus

Thursday, August 24th, the Tri-Cities Kiwanis Club will bring the Circus to Harbor Island for the twelfth year in a row. Two shows will be held on Thursday, at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Proceeds will fund the Kiwanis children’s programs for the year, as well as provide free tickets to kids from charity organizations.

“We expect to provide a Circus experience to over 150 kids this year,” said Bill Swano, Kiwanis Circus Chairman.

The shows will include elephants, zebras, camels, dogs and ponies, as well as trapeze artists, “fire eaters,” clowns and motorcycles.