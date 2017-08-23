Salvation Army closes in on campaign goal

So far, about $782,800 has been raised toward the $1.1 million Doing the Most Good campaign.

Funding would build a 5,800-square-foot expansion that would attach to The Salvation Army’s main building at 310 N. Despelder St. It would include three classrooms, a multipurpose room, kitchen, office, storage and restrooms.

Capt. Jay Davis of the Grand Haven corps said they hope to meet the goal by the end of October so they can begin focusing their efforts on helping families during the holiday season.

The capital campaign was launched in April.

Davis said the addition will help them meet the community’s needs and expand programming. But before moving onto the next phase of the campaign, they must have all of the funds donated or pledged.

Last year, the local Salvation Army helped more than 8,600 individuals with social services, 2,259 through its food pantry, more than 1,000 with utility assistance, 119 with rent assistance and 48 with transitional/emergency housing. The Salvation Army also provided 336 backpacks with school supplies, distributed more than 1,000 Christmas toys and food, and served 3,576 summer lunches for children.

When people make a donation to the campaign, Davis said they’re investing in the community and making a difference.

In addition to monetary donations of all sizes, local businesses have offered services such as landscaping once the construction is completed.

“The support of the community has just been great,” Davis said.

To donate online, visit: sagrandhaven.org. Donations can also be mailed to 310 N. DeSpelder St., Grand Haven, MI 49417.