Life under the big top

Today, Ostroff and the Kelly Miller Circus are calling Paw Paw home.

The Tri-Cities Kiwanis brought the circus to town, and proceeds benefit the local service club’s children’s programs.

For 33 weeks out of the year, the circus’ 18 performers and 35 other staff members travel throughout the country. The hour-and-a-half show features a fire breather, rope spinner, aerialists, stuntman and more.

Since January, they have performed more than 280 shows, and now have a little more than 60 days left for the 2017 season. So far this year, they’ve visited cities in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland, Illinois, Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri, Texas and Oklahoma.

By the time the second show begins, crews begin putting away extra cables, and the props are put away by the time the last act of the night enters the ring. By 10:30 p.m., the tent is down and stored, Ostroff said.

The next morning, the circus sets out for its next location.

Ostroff, 61, said the best part is feeling like they’re doing good and bringing joy into the world. She said she likes Grand Haven because the people are nice, she has friends in the area, there are fun stores to visit, and she gets her character shoes resoled at a local business.

Throughout the season, they visit locations that have great walking trails and museums, Ostroff said. It gives them a chance to be tourists while also performing their acts.

Ostroff is the ringmaster, drives a truck, is in charge of costumes, and also performs an “Iron Jaw” routine involving being suspended by her teeth.

Ostroff’s career in the circus started in 1986. At the time, she was a modern dancer living in New York City. When a friend told her the circus needed dancers, Ostroff laughed but decided to look into the opportunity.

Then she saw women on the trapeze. Ostroff had been doing the trapeze at a gym for fitness.

“I love the trapeze,” she said. “I saw these women doing my hobby and I said, ‘That’s it. I’m making it an act.’”

From there, Ostroff found a circus, got a trapeze and made it into an act.

Ostroff started as a dancer before performing her trapeze routine when they needed an act. She convinced the circus owners to hire her for the next season.

Although Ostroff doesn’t perform her trapeze act in the show currently, she continues training for it.

Ostroff walks 3-4 miles each day, stretches and climbs ropes. While she doesn’t train every day, Ostroff said she does enough so that she could perform on the trapeze within a month’s time, if needed.

Ostroff performed on Steve Harvey’s “Little Big Shots: Forever Young” on NBC-TV on July 12. She was also in the 2011 movie “Water for Elephants.”

When not on the road, Ostroff has a home in Sarasota, Florida, with her husband and their daughter, who is finishing high school.

With 31 years of performing and circus life behind her, Ostroff said she would like to continue for years to come. And if she could go back to 1986 and choose to become a circus performer again, she said “absolutely.”

“It was the right choice,” she said.