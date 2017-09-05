GH teen receives leadership award

For the second year, Smith, 15, participated in the Zoo Teen program at John Ball Zoo. Through the 10-week program, the Grand Haven High School sophomore educated the public, helped take care of animals, developed new friendships and became more social. At the conclusion of the program, Smith received the Leadership Award.

Looking back at her experience, Smith said it’s a lot of team work and great for character building.

“It was a fun experience all around,” she said.

Students entering grades 9-12 are eligible to apply for the program. To participate, they must complete an application and essay. First year applicants also have interviews.

One day a week and one weekend a month, Zoo Teens volunteer from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As a second-year participant, Smith received more responsibilities, and she hopes to participate every year that she’s eligible.

An average day started with cleaning windows at exhibits, which Smith said was fun because the animals are most active in the morning.

By the time windows were finished, it was time for the zoo to open.

At the hobby farm, Smith said her role was to talk to guests and ensure the animals were being treated well.

Helping the keepers in the butterfly exhibit was one of Smith’s favorite activities.

Zoo Teens also went “strolling” with animals such as a snake, turtle or frog. The activity involved walking around with the animal, providing information about the animal, and allowing guests to touch the animal.

Smith said her favorite animal to walk around with was the California King Snake because of the reactions and questions she received from guests.

After lunch, Smith said they had more “interactives” and often were assigned to the penguin exhibit to make sure visitors weren’t too loud or tapping on the glass because it might startle the baby penguins.

They also engaged with the visitors with “Critter Chats” in which they had a bag with artifacts about an animal and provided visitors with information.

Zoo Teens also tended to the zoo’s enrichment gardens that grew foods such as herbs, lettuce and tomatoes. Smith helped dig out one of the gardens so new seeds could be planted.

The volunteer program also provided Smith with a way of meeting new friends from Grand Haven and other West Michigan schools. Smith said they worked in partners, and it was fun because they got to know people.

Zoo Teens also visited the zoo’s vet clinic and did the zipline and rope course. They also completed a conservation project that focused on recycling and composting.

The zoo also offers a Counselor in Training program.

One perk was also receiving four free passes to the zoo and discounts, Smith said.

Robin Smith said visiting the zoo with her daughter was fun because Hannah’s experience provided more insight into the animals and their habitats.

In addition to furthering her passion, the experience also helped Hannah become more comfortable socially.

Before Zoo Teens, Hannah said she felt anxiety before having to talk to strangers, but activities like the “strolls” put her in situations where she had to talk to people.

Having interviewed for the program last year, Hannah said the experience helped her feel more comfortable for interviewing to volunteer at North Ottawa Community Hospital.

In working with a first-year Zoo Teen volunteer, Hannah said she also had a chance to help that volunteer step outside her comfort zone.

Looking back at how the experience has changed her, Hannah said she’s a lot more easy-going now.

Robin said it’s fun hearing her daughter talk about her passion without anxiety getting in the way.

“It’s fun to see her blossom throughout the whole thing,” Robin said.