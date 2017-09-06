Summer's end raft-off

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported that numbers appeared to be down a little bit, but potential issues were down as well.

The Grand Haven Yacht Club organized the bulk of the group into a large oblong structure with all boats pointing outward. This allowed swimmers and paddlers a safe area on the interior.

Marine patrol deputies made sure channels were available for boaters to get around the group as well as in and out of Smith’s Bayou.

Several other groups of boaters rafted together in groups farther out in the lake.

The mass of boaters dispersed around 6 p.m.