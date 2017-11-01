Kiwanis service initiative benefits Central High School food pantry

Each year, Kiwanis clubs around the world join in a day of service, filling needs in their own communities. Kiwanis One Day currently is held on the fourth Saturday of October.

“Kiwanis One Day is a great opportunity to bring together the Kiwanis family of clubs to focus on local community service,” said Julie Lanka, president of the local club. “Kiwanis focuses on the needs of kids, and helps to provide or support programs or services in our community. We heard about the food pantry at Central High School running low, and felt this was a need we could help to meet.”

This year, Kiwanis One Day was observed Oct. 28. Since Central High School was not open that day, Kiwanians made the delivery after their regular meeting on Oct. 25.

Last year, Tri-Cities Kiwanis partnered with the 100 Women Who Care to form a fund to support students experiencing homelessness in the community. The fund will be ongoing for years to come. In past years, the club has supported Grand Haven Area Public Schools literacy and math programs. Ongoing, the club supports counseling programs, reading mentors, peer support programs for students with disabilities, and several other programs for students.

Tri-Cities Kiwanis is a service club with a mission to serve and support children in the Tri-Cities community and the world. The club meets each Wednesday at noon. Their webpage can be found at www.tricitieskiwanis.org.