Amazing Race to raise money for library in Zambia

Grand Haven native Marissa Knoll has been living in Zambia for the past two years, working for Impact One Initiative, a non-profit organization.

“We are trying to start a library and resource center for 10 community schools in a poor area of the capitol city, Lusaka,” she said.

It will take approximately $70,000 to start the library and run it for a year, Knoll said.

“We hope to have books to check out, a public computer lab and a teacher resource room,” she said. “To help fund the library, we are having three events in the Tri-Cities. One is the Amazing Race.

“The next is a silent auction on Nov. 11 from 4-6 p.m. This will be at Barber School in Spring Lake. All are welcome to join and there is no fee to come,” Knoll continued. “The third is a soup lunch on Dec. 3, starting at noon. This will be at All Shores Wesleyan Church.”

The Grand Haven Amazing Race takes place Saturday, Nov. 4, from 1:30 until approximately 5 p.m. Anyone interested in participating should meet at Grand Haven’s Central Park. Participants will race around downtown to complete several challenges.

Anyone ages 13 and older are welcome to participate. The cost is $50 for a team of two or $30 for singles.

The first-place team receives more than $200 in gift cards from local businesses. Second place receives prime rib steaks donated by Bosse Beef, while third place gets a snack basket full of typical Zambian treats.

For more information, contact Knoll at 616-607-4362 or marissa.ann.knoll@gmail.com.