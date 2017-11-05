Church of the Week: GH Gospel Chapel

Name of church: Grand Haven Gospel Chapel (most people just call us "The Chapel").

Address: 1805 Waverly Ave., Grand Haven (where Waverly turns into Mercury Drive and the police sit to catch speeders).

Denomination: Non-denominational, but biblically based and roots in the Plymouth Brethren.

Faith statement: Our beliefs are "Baptistic" and we emphasize the Bible as our guide for life and the freedom we have in living for Christ.

Year congregation established: We celebrate our 50th year in our current building this month, but the church was organized in 1920s.

Pastor: Ken Shady has served The Chapel since 1999 alongside a faithful group of leadership elders.

Number of members: The Chapel does not have membership, relying instead upon the commitment of faithful attenders in the Chapel Family.

Average weekly attendance: 100-125 most Sundays

Times of worship services: 10-11:15 a.m. Sundays

Sunday school: Children's Church meets during the Message and Communion portion of the weekly worship service.

Other services/events for church members: The Chapel has a great Awana Club for elementary-age kids on Wednesday from 6:30-8:15 p.m., and middle/high school students assist the club as LITs (leaders in training). We also host monthly Senior Luncheons for fellowship and have several weekly Bible studies that meet in various homes. Fun relationship-building events are held throughout the calendar year.

Community outreach missions: We support several local ministries and a variety of missionaries around the globe.

Website: ghchapel.org

Office phone number/email contact: 616-846-1940/ghgcoffice@gmail.com

