Ottawa County couple offered limited services from wedding venue, claims discrimination

The couple claims they were treated differently by a popular wedding venue in Ottawa County because of their sexual orientation.

Aubrey VandenBosch and Estefanie Echevarria, a lesbian couple, became engaged Oct. 20. VandenBosch said the couple were interested in getting married in a barn-type setting, so she reached out to Post Family Farm, which is located in Blendon Township.

According to an email sent from a representative of Post Family Farm to VandenBosch, VandenBosch was told the farm “would rather not host a same-sex ceremony and would encourage you to find a venue that embraces your special day.”

The email goes on to explain the venue would not disallow the couple to marry on their property, but would not offer the same services offered to heterosexual couples.

“Be sure to provide your own wedding coordinator for the day of your event,” the email states. “This is a very personal service we offer as an option to brides and grooms, but a role that would be much better filled by someone who supports your view of marriage.”

The email goes on to explain the venue would provide set-up and tear-down services if VandenBosch decided to marry at Post Family Farm.

VandenBosch said it was upsetting to know they weren’t going to be offered the same services because of their sexual orientation.

“It was completely discrimination toward us,” VandenBosch said. “All we wanted was the same services they provide to everyone else and they told us they wouldn’t do that.”

Ottawa County Administrator Alan Vanderberg said the county does not have the authority under state law to implement any anti-discrimination laws to protect members of the LGBTQ community.

Blendon Township Supervisor William VandenBerg said there are no ordinances in place to protect against this type of discrimination in his township either.

Vicki Levengood, communications director for the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, said state law does not protect members of the LGBTQ community from discrimination.

“This is a serious problem because state civil rights laws do not cover discrimination against people on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation,” Levengood said. The Michigan Civil Rights Commission, for more than 30 years, has been advocating for the revision of state law to protection against this type of discrimination.”

Levengood said her office would have no authority to act if VandenBosch were to file a complaint against Post Family Farm.

“It’s a real gap, a major gap for protection for a vulnerable population in Michigan, who really have no protection as it stands right now,” Levengood said.

Levengood said she would encourage VandenBosch and others facing similar discrimination to reach out to their state legislators to notify them of the problem and ask them come up with legislative protection.

Same-sex marriage is legal in Michigan after a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. However, people are not protected from housing or employment discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity under the state’s Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act.

The same is true in Holland, where the City Council voted against adding protections for LGBTQ residents in its anti-discrimination ordinance in 2011. There has been no move to revisit the policy.

“Our main mission is not to go against Post Family Farm,” VandenBosch said. “We do respect their beliefs, but feel we should still be treated like everyone else. For us, it is painful to know we would be limited because of our sexual orientation.”

VandenBosch said her goal is to keep talking about the issue so members of the LGBTQ community can someday be protected from discrimination in Michigan.

“If we stop talking, then it just dies and people in West Michigan would rather not hear it,” she said. “They would rather pretend this problem doesn’t exist.”

Representatives from Post Family Farm declined to comment for The Sentiel’s story. However, Post Family Farm released a statement to WOOD-TV.

The statement reads: “Post Family Farm is owned and operated by the Post Family and their employees in West Michigan. We enjoy fulfilling our motto, ‘An 80 Acre Reminder of Life’s Simple Pleasures’ in the context of our small-town community. Weddings are one of the services that our Farm provides for the people in our community and we feel so privileged to play a role in one of the most significant days in people’s lives. In full disclosure, our family holds a traditional view of marriage, which we believe to be a sacred covenant between one man and one woman. If you have a different view of marriage, we respect you and your right to your own beliefs and actions accordingly. In spite of the potential differing views of marriage that we may hold, we will not limit the use of our venue to exclusively traditional marriages. We will offer the same professional, courteous, non-discriminatory service to anyone, regardless of race, religion, sex, age, or disability. That being said, much of our service is very personal and before reserving our venue, we would encourage you to (1) determine if your awareness of our view on marriage will dampen your wedding celebration and (2) consider providing your own wedding coordinator for the day of your event. Serving as a wedding coordinator is a very personal service that we offer as an option to brides and grooms, but a role that might be much better filled by someone who has experience with non-traditional weddings. If you choose to provide your own wedding coordinator, our professional services will still be offered to include such activities as the setup and tear-down of the event.”