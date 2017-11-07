Election Day: Polls are open

Check back here (grandhaventribune.com) after the polls close at 8 p.m. for updates on the returns.

Contested Races

Ferrysburg

Mayor: The top vote recipient will serve a two-year term.

• Regina Sjoberg

• Rebecca K. Hopp

City Council: The top three vote recipients will serve a four-year term.

• Michael DeWitt, incumbent

• Dan Matteson

• Scott Blease

• Richard Carlson

• Ivy Barnes

Grand Haven

Mayor: The top vote recipient will serve a two-year term.

• Geri McCaleb, incumbent

• Mike Fritz

City Council: Top two vote recipients will be elected to serve a four-year term.

• Robert Monetza, incumbent

• Dennis C. Scott, incumbent

• Andy Cawthon

Grand Haven Board of Light & Power trustees: Top two vote recipients will serve six-year terms.

• Gerry Witherell, incumbent

• Larry L. Kieft, incumbent

• Lane Sterenberg

Ballot Proposals

City of Ferrysburg Charter Amendment: The ballot proposal asks Ferrysburg voters if they want to amend the City Charter to read: "When the proposition to sell, lease, or dispose of any park, cemetery or any part thereof, the proposition to sell, lease, or dispose of the same shall also be approved by a three-fifths majority of the electors of the city voting thereon at any general or special election.”

City of Ferrysburg Smith’s Bridge Millage Proposal: Voters will be asked whether they want to approve an up-to-3-mills millage request for 20 years to fund the replacement of the Smith's Bayou bridge. If approved, each mill levied would amount to an extra $100 a year for the owner of a $200,000 house. Each mill would generate an additional $170,000 per year for the city, or $3.4 million over the length of the levy. If all 3 mills are levied, it would bring in $10.2 million, not factoring in changes in taxable values over the two decades.

Spring Lake Village Charter Revision: According to the current Village Charter, the question of revising it is to be placed before the electors every 20 years. The charter was last revised in 1997. If voters approve the ballot question, they would then decide on a five-member Charter Commission in a subsequent election. Commission members would review the charter in its entirety and potentially make suggestions for changes.

Spring Lake Public Schools Operating Millage (Headlee Override) Proposal: The operation millage “Headlee override” proposal asks voters to allow the district to override the Headlee Amendment and collect the full 18-mill levy. The tax is levied against non-principal residences and non-exempt properties. Primary homeowners aren’t impacted by the tax. If approved Tuesday, it would generate about $31,000 for the 2017-18 school year. If the proposal isn’t approved by voters, the district would lose $31,000. The district experienced a rollback during the summer tax collection, and the amount will continue to grow in the future, district officials say. For the 2017-18 school year, the full 18-mill levy is expected to generate about $2.75 million. The district uses those funds for general operation expenses such as salaries, transportation and supplies. The state doesn’t make up the funding if districts don’t collect the full 18 mills.

Elsewhere in Ottawa County, Coopersville will be electing a new mayor, while Holland voters will be choosing between incumbent Mayor Nancy DeBoer and challenger Jay Peters.