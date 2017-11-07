Election results

(√ = winner)

Contested races

Ferrysburg mayor (one two-year term)

√ Rebecca Hopp - 489 (51.5%)

Regina Sjoberg - 460 (48.5%)

Ferrysburg City Council (three four-year terms)

√ Michael DeWitt (inc.) - 470

√ Richard Carlson - 466

√ Dan Matteson - 438

Ivy Barnes - 436

Scott Blease - 432

Grand Haven mayor (one two-year term)

√ Geri McCaleb (inc.) - 1,024 (54.8%)

Mike Fritz - 846 (45.2%)

Grand Haven City Council (two four-year terms)

√ Robert Monetza (inc.) - 1,085 (34.7%)

√ Dennis Scott (inc.) - 1,063 (34.0%)

Andy Cawthon - 982 (31.4%)

Grand Haven Board of Power & Light (two six-year terms)

√ Gerry Witherell (inc.) - 1,217 (40.1%)

√ Larry Kieft (inc.) - 1,127 (37.1%)

Lane Sterenberg - 690 (22.7%)

Ballot proposals

Ferrysburg Charter Amendment

√ Yes - 776 (81.1%)

No - 181 (18.9%)

Ferrysburg Smith’s Bridge Millage

Yes - 355 (36.9%)

√ No - 607 (63.1%)

Spring Lake Village Charter Revision

Yes - 153 (39.1%)

√ No - 238 (60.9%)

Spring Lake Public Schools “Headlee Override”

√ Yes - 1,020 (69.1%)

No - 456 (30.9%)

Elsewhere in Ottawa County

Holland voters re-elected Mayor Nancy DeBoer. She beat challenger Jay Peters, 3,028 to 2,902. Peters will retain his seat on City Council.

Coopersville voters elected Larry Crandle mayor. He won 296-253 over Joel Meintsma.

The City of Holland Airport Operating/Capital Millage was overwhelmingly approved: 4,176 (71.7%) said yes, 1,649 (28.3%) said no.

The same proposal was also approved in Zeeland: 541 (67.8%) said yes, 257 (32.2%) said no.