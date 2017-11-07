Election results

(√ = winner)
Contested races
Ferrysburg mayor (one two-year term)
√ Rebecca Hopp - 489 (51.5%)
Regina Sjoberg - 460 (48.5%)
Ferrysburg City Council (three four-year terms)
√ Michael DeWitt (inc.) - 470
√ Richard Carlson - 466
√ Dan Matteson - 438
Ivy Barnes - 436
Scott Blease - 432
Grand Haven mayor (one two-year term)
√ Geri McCaleb (inc.) - 1,024 (54.8%)
Mike Fritz - 846 (45.2%)
Grand Haven City Council (two four-year terms)
√ Robert Monetza (inc.) - 1,085 (34.7%)
√ Dennis Scott (inc.) - 1,063 (34.0%)
Andy Cawthon - 982 (31.4%)
Grand Haven Board of Power & Light (two six-year terms)
√ Gerry Witherell (inc.) - 1,217 (40.1%)
√ Larry Kieft (inc.) - 1,127 (37.1%)
Lane Sterenberg - 690 (22.7%)
Ballot proposals
Ferrysburg Charter Amendment
√ Yes - 776 (81.1%)
No - 181 (18.9%)
Ferrysburg Smith’s Bridge Millage
Yes - 355 (36.9%)
√ No - 607 (63.1%)
Spring Lake Village Charter Revision
Yes - 153 (39.1%)
√ No - 238 (60.9%)
Spring Lake Public Schools “Headlee Override”
√ Yes - 1,020 (69.1%)
No - 456 (30.9%)
Elsewhere in Ottawa County
Holland voters re-elected Mayor Nancy DeBoer. She beat challenger Jay Peters, 3,028 to 2,902. Peters will retain his seat on City Council.
Coopersville voters elected Larry Crandle mayor. He won 296-253 over Joel Meintsma.
The City of Holland Airport Operating/Capital Millage was overwhelmingly approved: 4,176 (71.7%) said yes, 1,649 (28.3%) said no.
The same proposal was also approved in Zeeland: 541 (67.8%) said yes, 257 (32.2%) said no.