McCaleb wins re-election

McCaleb bested her challenger, Councilman Mike Fritz, 1,024 to 846, on Tuesday.

There were a total of 1,870 votes cast for mayor.

McCaleb, 70, said she looks forward to serving another term as the city’s mayor.

“I’m gratified that people showed that much confidence,” she said. “It must mean they’re happy with the way things are going.”

McCaleb will be serving her fourth term as mayor. She was first elected mayor in 2011 after serving on City Council from 2001-09.

McCaleb said that her victory on Tuesday night gives her another two years to finish up some of the goals and objectives that were started on her watch over the past six years.

“(I can also) set a path for some other things that we’re working on,” she added.

In her candidate question-and-answer with the Tribune, McCaleb said that there was still much work to be done in regards to the city’s infrastructure, how to best handle legacy employee costs, how to expand the community’s industrial base, and making sure that the community has a reliable and affordable energy source in the future.

Despite losing the mayoral race, Fritz, 64, retains his seat on City Council. He was first elected to the council in 2003 and has served for the past 14 years. He currently serves as mayor pro tem, a position he’s held for eight years. Fritz was most recently re-elected to another four-year term in 2015.

Fritz said he thought he did fairly well, but noted that he wished more people would have turned out to vote.

“We’re doing good. We have a good nucleus on City Council,” Fritz said. “We’re still going to move forward.”

Fritz noted that he ran for mayor to give people a choice of a different candidate.

“I hate seeing elections going uncontested,” he said. “We need to have people keep trying and we need to have that competition and make sure we’re doing everything right.”