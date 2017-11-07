Monetza, Scott win re-election to GH City Council

Dennis Scott and Bob Monetza have both been re-elected to serve on the council, besting challenger Andy Cawthon on Tuesday. Monetza and Scott, first elected in 2009, each will be serving their third term.

Monetza, 63, received 1,085 votes; Scott, 68, received 1,063 votes; Cawthon, 69, received 982 votes.

There were 3,130 votes cast for City Council during Tuesday’s election.

Scott said it has been “a great privilege to serve the people of Grand Haven,” and said he thanks the Lord every day for the opportunity to represent the people of the city.

“I’m humbled again by the people of Grand Haven that they would select me again for another four-year term,” he said.

Monetza was also appreciative of the support of voters and the opportunity to serve on City Council for another term.

“I’m very grateful for the support of the community,” he said. “I hope to serve the community well for the next four years.”

Monetza said he was also impressed with the turnout for Tuesday’s election.

“It was a good turnout for an election with just strictly local candidates,” he said. “I think that it was great (that) people did turn out and they exercised their right.”

Monetza referenced the fact that the election was close in not only the City Council race, but also the race for mayor and Board of Light & Power.

“You had three quality candidates for council, two quality candidates for mayor and three quality candidates for Board of Light & Power,” he said. “We had good choices all the way around.”

Cawthon said he thought he “gave it a good run” during the race and, even though he didn’t make it on City Council, he said he thought he brought a lot of important issues to light during the course of the campaign.

Voters choose BLP trustees

In the city’s Board of Light & Power trustee race, voters re-elected incumbents Gerry Witherell and Larry Kieft to serve another six-year term.

Witherell received 1,217 votes, Kieft received 1,127 votes, while challenger Lane Sterenberg garnered 690 votes.

A total of 3,034 votes were cast for the BLP trustee race.