Decision 2017

Village voters say no to charter revision

Matt DeYoung • Today at 9:00 AM
mdeyoung@grandhaventribune.com

SPRING LAKE — Spring Lake Village voters made it clear that they’re not interested in changing the Village Charter.

The charter revision question on Tuesday’s ballot was voted down, 238-153.

If approved, the village would then have been asked to choose a five-member Charter Commission in a subsequent election. Commission members would review the charter in its entirety and potentially make suggestions for changes.

There was some confusion in the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s election about what exactly this vote meant because of a similar proposal on the ballot during the August primary. In that instance, then-Village President Joyce Hatton sought to amend one section of the charter to allow a means for disincorporating the village and making it part of Spring Lake Township. 

