Church of the Week: Hope Church

Name of church: Hope Church

Address: 14932 Mercury Drive, Grand Haven Township

Denomination: Reformed Church in America

Faith statement: Joining God to bring Heaven — here!

Year congregation established: 1946

Pastor: Pastor Tim Taylor

Youth pastor/other key staff: Worship Pastor Mike Tatu, Youth Pastor Matt Schulte, Children’s Pastor Tricia Taylor, Kids Hope USA Director Becky Miller, financial coordinator Willa Smitko, janitor Rhonda Twa, executive assistant Karen Reenders and office assistant Sheila Riley.

Number of members: 232

Average weekly attendance: 351

Times of worship services: 9:30 and 11:15 a.m.

Sunday school/youth group options: Club 252 and First Look are for children birth to fourth grade Sunday mornings during the services. Wednesday Night Live is a program for children whose ages range from birth to fourth grade, from 6-7:30 p.m. Junior High Youth Group is also Wednesday night from 6-7:30. On Wednesday nights, we also have a home-cooked meal open to everyone. Senior High Youth Group is Sunday nights from 6-7:30.

Other services/events for church members: Numerous small groups meet throughout the week.

Community outreach missions: Various food trucks. Weekly Wednesday Playgroup in our indoor playground during the winter months from 10-11:30 a.m. Christmas Shop Hop (Dec. 3 starting at 3 p.m.) is an opportunity for parents/guardians to shop for children ages birth to 18 for free. Annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Website: www.hopegh.com

Office phone number/email contact: 616-842-9150/info@hopegh.com

