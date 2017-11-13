Soup for All to help those in need

The 13th annual Soup for All is aimed at raising awareness about homelessness and money to help Tri-Cities families. The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at St. Patrick’s/St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online by visiting the Soup for All Facebook page and finding the event online at EventBrite.

Money will go into the Soup for All fund at the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation and dispersed to different organizations that assist residents. About 60 percent of the funds will go toward assisting residents with housing needs and the other 40 percent will go toward helping with food. Some of the funds will be given to help families pay for food, utilities and temporary housing, said Stacey Koziol, a real estate agent with The Dave Ruwe Homes Team and member of the Soup for All committee.

While the Lakeshore is a beautiful place to live, people might not realize there’s a problem, said Dave Ruwe, the Soup for All chairman.

“We have a lot of people who need help,” he said.

More than 300 people typically attend the annual event. In previous years, the luncheon has raised more than $14,000. This year, the Soup for All committee looks to raise $20,000. Sponsorships have already grown this year.

About 50 students from Grand Haven and Spring Lake schools will volunteer during the event to clear tables and help set up.

This year, the option to order “to go” meals has expanded to include area businesses. Previously, it was offered for school employees. The deadline for “to go” orders was due today (Nov. 13).

Soups offered as “to go” are different from what will be served in-person.

Restaurants participating in the to-go orders include: Lake Effect Kitchen, Morning Star, Portobello, Spring Lake Country Club and Toasted Pickle. Restaurants serving at the event include: Arboreal Inn, Dee-Lite, Did’s Deli, Jack’s, JW’s, Lucy’s, Old Boys, The Paisley Pig and Snug Harbor.

Businesses from all sectors are involved in giving back and working side by side at the annual event. Other sponsors of gift cards, cookies and breads include businesses such as D&W Fresh Market, Grand Finale, Jumpin’ Java, Leppink’s, Lucy’s Deli, Meijer, Ryke’s Bakery, Santo Stefano del Lago, Sharon Bedford/Edible Art and Spring Lake Orchard Market.

All of the soups, breads, cookies and coffee have been donated for the event.

“This community does rise to the occasion when the need is there,” Ruwe said.