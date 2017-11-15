Food drive set for Saturday

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Grand Haven Tribune and WGHN Radio are working with Dean Transportation for the 2017 food drive to benefit Love in Action. Non-perishable food items or financial donations can be dropped off at Culver’s during the two-hour event.

“This time of year can cause lots of hardships and stress for people living in our community,” said Yvonne Reames, the Tribune’s director of advertising sales. “What an opportunity to be able to help provide food for these families and give them a little peace this season.”

Each person who donates an item will be entered to win a gift pack with the following items: $25 gift certificate for Butch’s Beach Burrito and $25 Mary Kay gift certificate. Culver’s is offering four $25 gift cards, the Tribune is giving $25 in Dune Dollar certificates, and WGHN is offering two $25 Dune Dollar certificates.

Also in the gift pack is a family four-pack — four all-day stand-up paddleboard rentals for ages 10 and older, and four two-hour electric bike rentals for ages 16 and older. It’s a $400 value.

WGHN will also have live broadcasts throughout the event.

Donations will go toward Love in Action’s central food pantry, which acts as a hub for 10 area pantries. Last year, 2,700 families in the Tri-Cities were helped through those pantries, said Josh Bytwerk, operations director for Love in Action.

From businesses to individuals, Bytwerk said there are many people in the community who help support their efforts. Recently, twin 9-year-old boys brought several bags of groceries to donate instead of having a birthday party for themselves.

“We live in one of the most supportive communities I can imagine,” Bytwerk said.