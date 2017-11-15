Where to turn for help

You’ve lost your home. It could be for a variety of reasons — illness, job loss, eviction, divorce.

Fortunately, for those in the Tri-Cities, there are a number of places to turn to for help.

However, our local resources do not provide emergency homeless shelters. The nearest emergency shelters are the Muskegon Rescue Mission to the north and the Holland Rescue Mission to the south.

Locally, The Salvation Army, Love in Action and The People Center all offer help to those facing homelessness. Their programs go beyond giving someone a bed for a night, instead focusing on helping people regain their independence.

The first step

If someone is facing a homeless situation in the Tri-Cities, their first call should be to Good Samaritan Ministries in Holland, which runs Ottawa County’s Housing Assessment Resource Agency.

“They’ll do an assessment over the phone with the family and determine what their needs are, and they’ll refer them to the agency in Ottawa County that best meets their needs,” said Rebecca Lippard, the Pathway of Hope coordinator at The Salvation Army. “It’s one-stop shopping instead of calling a bunch of different people and being told ‘no.’”

Local agencies that can offer support include:

Salvation Army

Lippard handles case management for emergency housing situations at The Salvation Army. She stressed that if someone is facing immediate homelessness, The Salvation Army might not be the best place to turn.

“For us, it’s definitely a process,” she said. “We don’t have a shelter like the Holland Rescue Mission, where someone can walk in through the door and have a bed for the night. I have taken people in the same day they call — but, usually, they have a few days before they need a place to go.”

The Salvation Army has four apartment units available for families in need of housing.

“Each family gets their own unit, so they don’t have to share sleeping quarters with a family they don’t know,” Lippard said. “They cook for themselves, they go about their business as they would if they were living in their own apartment.”

While staying in the unit, the family meets with Lippard once a week to go over goals and determine the best way to meet them.

“A lot of times, housing isn’t the only problem they have,” she said. “It’s hard to find housing if you don’t have a job, a car, child care. So, we prioritize with them and try to help them find a place to go. For emergency housing, each family has 90 days with a primary goal of finding a positive living destination after 90 days.”

Lippard said all four units are currently full, so there are times when she has to turn families away.

“It doesn’t happen often, but when we have people call and we’re full, we’ll refer them to The People Center in Spring Lake or Good Samaritan, which has a housing project,” she said.

Lippard said the biggest challenge she sees for those who have lost a home is that 90 days isn’t enough time for them to save enough money for a fresh start.

“If they’ve lost a job, which caused them to lose their house, in 90 days they can find a job, but that doesn’t give them enough time to save up for a down payment, first month’s rent,” she explained. “Plus, a lot of times people come to us with evictions on their credit, so it’s hard to find landlords that will rent to them.”

The People Center

Karen Reenders is the director at The People Center, which is similar to The Salvation Army in that it doesn’t offer immediate emergency housing but rather long-term solutions to help families get back on their feet.

“We look at it like they’re self-sufficient, something happened to them, and they need help to become self-sufficient again,” Reenders said. “It could be illness, divorce, poor money management, loss of a job or a pay decrease. One time we had a plumber who was let go from his job. He went to work in a factory at a huge pay decrease, and he couldn’t make ends meet.”

The People Center has six apartments varying in capacity from one person to a family of six. Currently, all six apartments are full.

“So, if you were calling today, I wouldn’t have a place to put you,” Reenders said. “We’re not emergency housing.”

One of the requisites to stay at the The People Center is that you must have a full-time job.

“My program doesn’t work if they’re not working,” Reenders said. “And they must go to the Financial Empowerment Center through the city’s Neighborhood Housing Services. We go to the root of the issue. Typically it’s poor credit, or no credit, and we try to repair that while they’re here so they become rentable or mortgage ready.”

Reenders said it’s preferable to purchase a home, as the cost of renting in West Michigan is extremely prohibitive.

“Mortgage ready is better for them cost-wise because rent is out of control in our community,” she said. “But the availability of homes for sale in the price range my clients can afford, even apartments, is almost zero. Affordable housing is a huge issue in this community.

“The inventory isn’t great, and my clients’ credit typically isn’t great, so there will be five people ahead of them with great credit,” she continued. “It’s been a real struggle the last couple of years. We don’t do anybody any good if we take them in, then put them right back out in their car. We want to get them re-housed, but that’s becoming more and more difficult to do.”

Love in Action

Housing Director Matt Lehr describes Love in Action’s housing assistance program as a “life transformational program.”

“We’re trying to help people who are finding themselves homeless identify the situation that got them there,” he said. “Sometimes it’s situational, sometimes it’s a decision that person has made. Sometimes it’s a combination of both. We are a program, not an emergency shelter. We’d love to add that, but we currently don’t have staff for that.”

Love in Action (formerly Love INC Tri-Cities) offers two separate housing options for those facing homelessness. Hope House is for women and children, with a capacity of 30. Harbor Hall is the men’s program, with a capacity of 10.

“We have a wait list on both programs right now,” Lehr said.

One of the focuses for Love in Action is helping people build relationships that can help them when times are tough.

“One of the biggest problems is that many of these people don’t have a safety net,” Lehr said. “If they get sick, that alone can spiral into homelessness. If we make a bad decision, that safety net keeps us from falling all the way down. If they don’t have that, and they make a bad decision, there isn’t someone there to help them stop the fall.”

Love in Action attempts to connect people with mentors or a church family in an attempt to build that safety net.

In addition, those who stay at Love in Action’s housing must attend Life Skills classes for the first two months, then begin looking for a job.

“They learn to budget and they work on saving $2,500 for graduation,” Lehr said. “That helps them with their first month/last month’s rent, security deposit, utilities deposit. Then they start looking for housing.”

Lehr said the search for affordable housing is a huge hurdle.

“One of the major issues is affordable housing,” he said. “Instead of being able to stay in their own apartment, their own house, they have to partner up with someone else. And when that falls through, they don’t have anywhere to go.

“Mental health is another big issue,” he added. “We have some great resources, great agencies like TCM, but they can only do so much. We need to have more resources in that area.”

According to Lehr, another major cause for homelessness is addiction.

He noted that, unofficially, 90 percent of the people who utilize Love in Action’s homelessness services are residents of the Tri-Cities.