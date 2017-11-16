GVSU fraternity kicked off campus

Sigma Phi Epsilon (SigEp) has been kicked out after an investigation into an alcohol-related incident.

The decision was made official Nov. 3.

SigEp's national organization said that two years ago the chapter was placed on a year-long social probation following student safety violations. Less than nine months after the probation ended, they had another conduct violation.

Acting Dean of Students Stephen Glass said this recent incident was alcohol related and involved hazing.

Glass said an investigation into the incident occurred in September and a decision was made, but the chapter appealed it. After further review, the decision was upheld last week.

The person involved was actually 21, but Glass said they discovered an excessive use of alcohol as part of membership activities — something the university does not stand for, he said.

"Anything that creates an unsafe environment for our students is not something we want on this campus," Glass said. “So, considering the extent that was going on in that fraternity, it wasn't one or two people that maybe could be dealt with in different ways, it was a large enough and the fact they had already been given strike one, it was time to move them on."

SigEp's national organization sent WZZM-TV a statement on the matter, saying in part:

“Sigma Phi Epsilon's National Board of Directors supports Grand Valley State University's decision to close its Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter and has unanimously voted to revoke the Michigan Kappa charter. The Grand Valley State chapter's behavior over the past three years illustrates that the membership is not committed to living by our values and meeting the fraternity's most basic expectations.”

Following this incident, presidents from the other fraternities have all mandated training for alcohol awareness, sexual assault and anti-hazing.