City helps curb homelessness through education

Staff members don't offer emergency services or shelter for homeless people; they instead provide education, with the goal of never letting anyone become homeless in the first place.

“We offer a lot of resources and education to prevent someone from getting into that situation,” said Rhonda Kleyn, the city’s neighborhood development coordinator. “If it's a homeowner, we have foreclosure prevention services. You can work with a housing counselor to help you figure out what is causing you to be in this situation.”

The counselor will explore options that may be available before you end up on the street, including Step Forward Michigan Funds or working with the lender to see if you qualify for a mortgage modification or temporary forbearance.

“The sooner you come to us when you're having difficulty with payments, the better,” Kleyn said. “We see people waiting until they get a Sheriff Sale notice on the door. Once there's a Sheriff Sale, there's nothing that can be done.”

There are many companies advertising foreclosure prevention and debt consolidation, but beware, Kleyn says.

“There are a lot of scams out there,” she said. “There are a lot of companies that will charge you. Anybody that is going to charge you money might not be reputable.”

The city’s services are confidential and neutral, according to Kleyn.

“We're not a bank that wants your money and we're not an organization that's going to make any money off you,” she said. “It's all unbiased.”

Kleyn said the department was formed in 2007, when the economy started tanking and many families were forced into foreclosure.

“Around 2008, 2009, for several years all we did full-time was foreclosure prevention,” she said. “So many people were facing foreclosure that needed help. Now we can focus more on the educational side of things.”

The city’s Neighborhood Housing Services Department currently serves about 150 households per year.

Financial education and renter education classes are free to anyone who lives, works or plans to relocate to Ottawa County. There is a small fee for the homebuyer education class.

“We have our financial education classes,” Kleyn said. “You can come one-on-one or to group classes. Those can help you improve your credit score, develop a budget and reduce debt. Credit scores are, of course, linked to home buying, but they're also linked to the rate you're going to get on a credit card or a home loan.”

Kleyn said many people are unaware that credit scores are also linked to homeowner insurance rates. A poor credit score can as much as double your insurance premium.

“Improving your credit score can be really beneficial for anyone,” she said.

Kleyn said anyone having financial difficulties may call her.

“We can help early on,” she said. “Everyone knows when you're facing financial hardship, it just snowballs. When you start to get overwhelmed, sometimes you can't even think straight. Coming in and talking to a housing counselor to get things straight in your brain is really helpful. Don't wait months and months until your situation is really desperate. The sooner you come in, we can help you before you reach the homeless stage.”

If it's too late, don't despair.

“We can certainly help, too, if you have become homeless and need to figure out how to get back on track,” Kleyn said. “You can come to us and we'll help you figure those things out, too. We can't offer emergency homeless services. We don't have shelters. But the education we offer can certainly help you avoid that situation.”

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit www.grandhaven.org/housingservices, call 616-935-3275 or email rkleyn@grandhaven.org.