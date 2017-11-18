'There are many of us out there'

The former Grand Haven man lost his wife to cancer nine years ago and ended up a widow — and homeless — in his early 50s.

Wilson, now 62, says he thought he'd be prepping for retirement at this time. Instead, there's no retirement date in sight as he struggles to make ends meet as a prop designer for area theater productions.

And, like the current Grand Rapids Civic Theater musical “Annie” that he built props for, he knows about raising children who aren't his own. When his daughter and son-in-law's lives spiraled downward due to substance abuse, Wilson and his wife stepped in to help out with the kids.

“We had been pretty much the fallback support for our grandchildren,” he said. “The parents were struggling and having a hard time. We were there a lot to take care of them as they tried to get through things.”

But his wife, Dawn, lost her battle with pancreatic cancer in 2008. The home they lived in on Pennoyer Avenue in Grand Haven was only in her name.

“When she passed away, that was the start of the whole financial mess,” Wilson said. “Basically, the bank was not interested in speaking to me about taking over the house. It was the absolute worst time for that to come down (the start of the economic downturn). I'm self-employed. The last person in the world the banks wanted to talk to was somebody who was self-employed.”

After 14 years of marriage, Wilson found himself without a wife and without a home.

Some friends were looking for someone to watch over their cottage in Twin Lake, which presented a perfect opportunity for someone like Wilson, who needed a place to stay.

Meanwhile, his daughter and son-in-law continued to struggle.

“Eventually, it got to the point that I stepped in and took guardianship of the kids,” Wilson said.

At the time, Killian was 13, Morgan was 9 and Landon was 8.

“They all have special needs,” Wilson said.

Killian suffers from Asperger's syndrome, which is part of the autism spectrum. It's characterized by poor social skills, lack of nonverbal communication and being clumsy.

Morgan was born with liver issues and received a liver transplant when she was 9 months old.

Landon deals with Tourette syndrome, a neurological disorder characterized by repetitive, involuntary movements and vocalizations.

For a time, Wilson shuttled the kids back and forth from Twin Lake to Grand Haven, where they attended school. The gas money became burdensome, and he eventually landed housing with The Salvation Army in Grand Haven.

“We went into their temporary housing,” Wilson said. “That started to get us on our feet. We moved through three different houses they had. We went from short term to long term. They extended our time a lot as we needed it. The Salvation Army took such amazing interest and care in the circumstances that I was in.”

Wilson said he isn't alone. Many grandparents are caring for their grandchildren, and many are struggling to do so.

“There are many of us,” Wilson said. “Most of us, we just go on doing. It's very obviously kind of a hidden thing within my generation. There are many of us out there.”

Instead of coasting into retirement, Wilson, and many like him, are struggling to raise a family.

“I'm 62,” he said. “We come into a part of our lives where we're winding things down and our resources begin to dwindle. We're coming out of jobs and that kind of stuff. We were so appreciative of The Salvation Army.”

Wilson said he tried many times to exit The Salvation Army’s help, but couldn't find any suitable housing he could afford.

“I had three kids,” he said. “You can't swing $1,000 a month. You can't swing $600. There are no affordable rents.”

Wilson lucked into housing with a church in Spring Lake. He and the kids could live in a nearby home in exchange for his sexton service for the church.

“I was very lucky to stumble into what I deal with here,” he said. “I have a home. There are very few people who can find those kind of circumstances. I'm stable now because of the way things are, but if this arrangement wouldn't work, we'd be having to look at something in the badder parts of Muskegon. With the condition of these kids, it'd be very dangerous.”

Wilson said we're fortunate that the Tri-Cities area has many resources.

“We're very lucky in this area with all the resources we have, but there's a whole group of us who struggle from day to day to try to figure out how to hold it all together,” he said. “If it weren't for them and The Salvation Army housing, I don't know how I would have been able to save those kids.”

He's still trying to save them. The family no longer needs a food pantry to survive, but they eat a lot of soup and make meals that go a long way. Cheaply.

Wilson said he hopes people open their eyes to the great need all around us.

“The community here is so blessed with quality of life and an awful lot of people who can afford to help if they knew more about the need,” Wilson said. “It's so easy for us here in this area to not see the people who need help. They hide easily around here. We need to find a way to help those that don't have the plenty. There are so many who have plenty here. There are also so many who don't.”

Wilson said his kids are doing great. The older ones have jobs.

He said he’s forever grateful for The Salvation Army and the local church for giving him and his family a leg-up during desperate times.

“There were a number of angels, I call them, who kind of lined themselves up, and I moved from one to the next,” Wilson said. “I don't believe anything is just an accident. I think everything happens for a reason.

“There are many angels in this world,” he added. “Most of them are people like you and me who allow themselves to be angels for a while. That's what all of us can do if we just open ourselves up to that.”