Tickets on sale for Journey to Bethlehem

Hundreds of community members are helping bring the Journey to Bethlehem to Duncan Memorial Park, Dec. 7-9. Tickets for the journey are on sale now.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online under the “Ticket” tab at www.journey2bethlehem.com.

Departure times for the journey range from 5:45 to 8:15 p.m. Dec. 7-8, and 5:15 to 8:45 p.m. Dec. 9. Groups leave from the United Methodist Church of the Dunes and travel by bus to Duncan’s Woods.

Along the nearly 45-minute journey, visitors travel in “families” and encounter Roman soldiers, Magi, scribes and prophets on their way from Nazareth to Bethlehem. While in Bethlehem, groups meet merchants and visit shops.

Project leader Terri Metzger said they’re trying to recreate the awe and wonder from the holy night more than 2,000 years ago when Jesus was born.

Churches from the Tri-Cities, Muskegon and Holland are working together as more than 500 volunteers are involved throughout the year. About 300 volunteers are also involved each night of the journey.

Over the years, Metzger said she’s enjoyed “being part of the body of Christ in a powerful action” and being with fellow community members as they work to bring Christ back into Christmas.

Last year, a professional videographer documented the journey. The video gives people who are unable to walk the journey an opportunity to feel as though they’re experiencing it firsthand.

As people conclude their experience in the woods, Metzger said the journey organizers pray that they will leave with a better understanding of the holy night and birth of Jesus.

“We pray that they leave with eternal value,” she said.