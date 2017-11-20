'Our concern is for their safety'

There are two types of homeless people, according to Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Kempker. One is the truly homeless, who you will find on the streets and in tents or pop-up campers at a campsite.

The other is the temporarily homeless — someone who moved from another area for a job and can’t find housing, is temporarily without housing, or is a transient.

“Sometimes they tell us they are perfectly fine,” Kempker said. “We just make sure they are OK and have food.”

Officers have contact with homeless persons fairly frequently in Grand Haven, said Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke.

“Many times the person will be camping in a wooded area or living in a vehicle,” he said. “For officers, it may boil down to: What does the next eight hours look like for this person? How do we get them fed, sheltered and provided with an opportunity for further assistance?”

Hawke said that officers sometimes give people money so they can eat. The officers also try to connect the person with resources or take them to a shelter, if the person is willing.

People can be homeless due to financial circumstances, mental illness, or alcohol or drug addiction. Hawke said his officers are aware of 3-4 people in this situation in Grand Haven at any one time.

Occasionally, they encounter people in the secluded area of Harbor Island, Hawke said, and last month there was a man in the area behind Applebee’s. He has since moved somewhere else.

“The folks that officers have contact with are usually dealing with a more complex set of circumstances,” Hawke said. The ones they see locally seem to be men ages of 30-50.

“Addiction and mental health issues often contribute to homelessness, which makes solutions very complicated,” he said. “These folks are among the most vulnerable people in our society and community.”

Hawke said that, for example, shelters don’t allow alcohol. An alcoholic who is homeless will sometimes choose to stay on the street rather than go to a shelter with those rules in place.

For persons suffering from mental illness, assistance ranges from a referral to community mental health services to protective custody for someone who is a danger to themselves or others.

Kempker said that, a few years ago when he was on road patrol, it was not uncommon for him to pick up food for a homeless person.

There was one man in particular that he helped who used to have a nice home, family and a good job at a towing company, Kempker recalled. The man went through a bad stretch and lost everything.

“He lived in a tent. He wouldn’t accept housing,” the sheriff said. “For a year, I would check on him and drop off food.”

Kempker said he would see the man 2-3 times a week and kept pushing him until he finally got help.

“It’s been a couple years now,” Kempker said. “He’s doing well.”

The man now lives in an apartment and has a full-time factory job with benefits.

Kempker said it’s hard for a person who was once a productive member of the community to swallow his pride and accept help.

“A lot of them are ashamed,” he said.

Fortunately, the numbers of homeless people have been down over the past year, according to Kempker, but they are out there and police will check on them.

“The fear I have is they are very susceptible to being the victim of crime, either by assault or theft,” he said. “During the real cold winter months, we keep an eye on it. We don’t want them to die of exposure.”

Kempker said police would intervene if they find people trying to keep warm around a lantern or campfire.

“We have a lot of good groups in this county ready to step up and help,” he said, but sometimes people still end up in jail. “If they commit a crime, that’s where they go. Every now and then, we deal with a retail fraud and find out that the person is homeless. Every now and then, we get a trespassing complaint.”

Kempker said that most of the homeless camps are back in the woods. They are usually found when someone reports a suspicious person on private property. Usually, they find the people keep their camp areas clean.

Kempker said they work with the property owners, and tell the people to move on if there is an issue.

“As sheriff, our concern is for their safety,” he said. “If we can help them turn a corner, get them help so they can get stabilized, that’s what it’s all about.”