Sen. Peters presents West Michigan Vietnam veterans with 50th anniversary pins

The ceremony at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids was part of a national effort to honor the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

“Michigan is home to more Vietnam veterans than any other era, and it is an honor to present these heroes with a token of recognition for their incredible sacrifices on behalf of our nation,” Peters said. “It is the spirit and valor of our brave men and women in uniform that makes our military the finest in the world. As we observe the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, we honor all those who answered the call of duty during a tumultuous time in our nation’s history.”

Peters’ office offers the Vietnam Veteran lapel pins to living U.S. veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. armed forces at any time between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975. Michigan veterans interested in receiving their lapel pin should complete the form available here.