What does Memorial Day mean to you?

Dan Vander Meer

“To me, it’s to honor those who have given their lives for us to be free. That’s the least we can do.”

Jennifer VanHorrsen

“It’s about honoring and respecting the people who put their life before ours to protect us.”

Melissa Marcinkus

“It reminds me of my dad, who was really big on Memorial Day. He was a big advocate of Memorial Day and honoring the deceased veterans. It’s just a really cool holiday to make sure they know that we appreciate what they’ve done for us.”

Sabina Streng

“I come from an immigrant family. I came to the United States as a young child and was naturalized because my parents both desired to become a citizen. So Memorial Day to me is really an affirmation that I belong to this country. I don’t have veterans on my side of the family, but I was fortunate to marry my husband, Tom, who has lots of veterans – our son, Chris, from the Navy Academy; Ron, his brother, chief in the Navy; his dad in the Navy; many uncles that were in the service. His sister was in the Air Force. I love Memorial Day, and I love the years that I’ve given to the Memorial Day Association. I wish all of us in our town would come out and support it.”

Troy Lindsey

“It’s remembering those who have served for our country.”