Local volunteers honored for service

They also conduct boat safety inspections, such as the one recently at Grand Haven Municipal Marina and in the Covenant Life Church parking lot.

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary members are volunteers who work side by side with the Coast Guard station staff.

Several local volunteers have worked more than 4,000 lifetime volunteer hours to qualify for the Presidential Volunteer Service Award. Robert Borowski, Ralph Fairbanks, Tom Johnson, Gayle Sedlock and Joe Sedlock were honored last month in an award presentation ceremony at Coast Guard Station Grand Haven.

Anyone interested in more information on volunteer opportunities can find it online at: cgaux.org.