Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan gets new commander

Stuhlreyer recently served as the Coast Guard liaison officer to U.S. Pacific Command at Camp H. M. Smith in Hawaii. He also has most recently served as the Department of Homeland Security senior advisor at U.S. Pacific Command; chief of contingency plans at Coast Guard Pacific Area in Alameda, California; and chief of response at Coast Guard Sector San Francisco.

Stuhlreyer assumes command of 23 Coast Guard units, more than 500 active duty members, 200 reservists and 1,200 Auxiliary personnel conducting search and rescue, law enforcement, marine safety and homeland security missions in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

“My family and I are blessed to be in Milwaukee and join the Lake Michigan community,” said Stuhlreyer. “It is a great honor to assume command of Sector Lake Michigan and I'm excited to work with all our maritime partners in the region.”

Cocanour, a native of Wisconsin, retires after serving 25 years in the Coast Guard, including three years in Milwaukee as commander, Sector Lake Michigan. Her responsibilities included captain of the port Lake Michigan, search and rescue mission coordinator, and federal on-scene coordinator. During her career, she also served as executive officer of the Coast Guard Special Missions Training Center on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; chief of response at Coast Guard Sector Honolulu, Hawaii; and chief of enforcement branch in the Eighth Coast Guard District in New Orleans.

“I am truly honored to have represented and worked with the Coast Guard men and women of this region, the Guardians of Lake Michigan,” said Cocanour. “It is also a true capstone to my Coast Guard career to have served the community where I grew up.”

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another.